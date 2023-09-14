AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $46.27 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,326 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

