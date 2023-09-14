AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $57.83 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,676 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $57,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

