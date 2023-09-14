AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $33,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI opened at $286.42 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

