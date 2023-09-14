AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 102,050 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $75,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

NYSE:CRM opened at $220.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,472 shares of company stock worth $154,064,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

