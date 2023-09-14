AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases Shares of 9,070 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $18.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,134.57. 31,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,016.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,754.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,137.29.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $9,214,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

