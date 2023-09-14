AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $61,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,586 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,271. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $246.39 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

