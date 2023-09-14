AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,837 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $30,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $125.79 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

