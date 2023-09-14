AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,381 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $159,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $598.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.13. The stock has a market cap of $568.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

