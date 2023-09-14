AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 132,490 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132,490 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $508.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

