AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 186,600 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,531,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,600 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.56% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $109,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.