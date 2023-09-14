AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 31,593 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,653 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,593 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $79,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $557,101,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 663.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,768,000 after buying an additional 718,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $552.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $526.47 and a 200 day moving average of $439.10. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.