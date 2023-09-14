AMF Tjanstepension AB Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $39,043,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 284.3% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $280,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $700,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 79.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $250.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $291.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

