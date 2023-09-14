AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.05% of Elevance Health worth $55,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

ELV opened at $444.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

