Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 6%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 465,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,052,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -201.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.49 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 101.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $121,017.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.