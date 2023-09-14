Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price at $177.35

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

