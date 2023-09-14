Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Target Price at $55.13

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.39.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $42.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

