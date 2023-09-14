Analysts Set Expectations for Integer Holdings Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integer in a report released on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Integer Trading

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Integer has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

