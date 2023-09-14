Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) PT at $53.13

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.
A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sensata Technologies stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.97%.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.
