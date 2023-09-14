Analyzing Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eightco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited N/A N/A N/A Eightco -177.63% -726.67% -107.14%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eightco has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and Eightco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited 0 0 0 0 N/A Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and Eightco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited $570.89 million 1.08 $362.12 million N/A N/A Eightco $57.19 million 0.03 -$47.26 million N/A N/A

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Summary

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited beats Eightco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors. The company also engages in the public markets, alternative, and real estate investment activities. In addition, it offers secretarial, financial consultancy, nominee, loan guarantee, money lending, asset management, property investment, securities trading, and fund management services. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited is a subsidiary of AP Emerald Limited.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

