Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 112.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.9%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

