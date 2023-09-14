Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

RKDA opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.98. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 271.33%. On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

