Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcadis in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Arcadis stock remained flat at $44.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. Arcadis has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

