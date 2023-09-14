Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.81. 106,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

