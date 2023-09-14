Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

