Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 120.0% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the August 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Argo Blockchain Trading Down 5.6 %
ARBKF stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.10 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £468,016.16 and a PE ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.47 ($0.01).
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
