Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Arizona Sonoran Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Down 1.4 %

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile

OTC ASCUF opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

(Get Free Report)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.