Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ASHTY traded down $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $256.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $300.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.45 and its 200 day moving average is $261.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.05. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $3.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASHTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.59) to GBX 6,300 ($78.84) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 445 ($5.57) to GBX 480 ($6.01) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($55.81) to GBX 5,100 ($63.82) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 450 ($5.63) to GBX 500 ($6.26) in a research note on Wednesday.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

