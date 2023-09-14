Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 7,000 ($87.60) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.60) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.20) to GBX 5,500 ($68.83) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,460 ($55.81) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($78.84) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,965.71 ($74.66).
Ashtead Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($64.75), for a total value of £7,761,000 ($9,712,176.20). 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
