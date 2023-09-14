ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 96.1% in August

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of ASMVY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $28.99. 4,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. ASMPT has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $32.42.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

