Associated Banc-Corp Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASB stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,862,000 after buying an additional 4,580,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,376,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 693,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 885.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 631,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

