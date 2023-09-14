Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASBFY opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec raised Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,900.00.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

