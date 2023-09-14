AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 554,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,967,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $875.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

