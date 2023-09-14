AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 554,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,967,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $875.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Fast Food Stocks To Fill Up Your Q4 Portfolio
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- REV Group or GreenPower Motor: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.