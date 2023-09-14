Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Down 55.5% in August

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the August 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARGGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 375 ($4.69) to GBX 400 ($5.01) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 425 ($5.32) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.50.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Shares of ARGGY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 22,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

