Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Down 55.5% in August

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the August 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARGGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 375 ($4.69) to GBX 400 ($5.01) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 425 ($5.32) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.50.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.
