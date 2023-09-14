AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after purchasing an additional 837,645 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.32. 645,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,844. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

