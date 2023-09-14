ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,252. ASX has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

ASX Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.6713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

