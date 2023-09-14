Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.69.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
