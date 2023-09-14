Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,026 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,026 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $3,071,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.39.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $553.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.47 and its 200-day moving average is $439.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

