Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,057 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.1% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.91.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

