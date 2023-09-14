Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

