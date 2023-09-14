Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 33,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $6,156,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 76,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $466.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

