Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,122,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.