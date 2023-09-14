Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,784 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of GPC opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.69. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

