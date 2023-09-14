Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,190 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $157.84 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.75.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.38.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

