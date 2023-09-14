Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $313,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

