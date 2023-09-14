Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,734,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,865 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,897,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 453,325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $9,964,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

MDYV opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.