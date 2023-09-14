Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,734,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,865 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,897,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 453,325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $9,964,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
MDYV opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
