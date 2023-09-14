Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $280,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $402.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

