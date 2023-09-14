Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $316,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

