Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $592,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HON opened at $191.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

