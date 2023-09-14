Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $6.96 on Thursday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

