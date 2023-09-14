Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

SPYG stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

